Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.55 Million Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after buying an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after buying an additional 418,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $267,786,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 69.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $106,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

TRIP opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

