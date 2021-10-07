Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $201.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

