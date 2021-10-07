Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $874,600.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $874,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd M. Cleveland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00.

PATK stock opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 77.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 123.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

