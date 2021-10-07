Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Get Manitex International alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ MNTX opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.40, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 868,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 41,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitex International (MNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.