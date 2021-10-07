Enrique Lores Sells 34,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in HP by 800.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.63.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

