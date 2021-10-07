Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $85.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $81.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.6168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio is 108.58%.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

