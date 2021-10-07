Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of GGGSF opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79.

Get Greggs alerts:

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.