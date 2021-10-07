Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €830.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €830.00 ($976.47) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €945.00 ($1,111.76) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €665.00 ($782.35) target price on Kering in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €795.92 ($936.37).

EPA KER opened at €616.60 ($725.41) on Thursday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s fifty day moving average is €692.61 and its 200 day moving average is €692.65.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

