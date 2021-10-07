Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.35 Million Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,068,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 521,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $68.51 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

