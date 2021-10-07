1,816 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,816 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $7,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $71.03 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -789.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18.
In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,411,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,783 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,765. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
