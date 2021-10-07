1,816 Shares in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,816 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 276.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 284,042 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,711,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $7,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $71.03 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -789.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,411,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $343,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,783 shares of company stock valued at $24,394,765. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

