South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SJI. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $22.40 on Thursday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

