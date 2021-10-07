Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $176.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Display is benefiting from increasing demand for red and green emitter products. The company’s strong patent portfolio helped the company to drive Royalty and license fees revenues. Synergies from acquisition of Adesis are bolstering top-line growth. The company's quarterly dividend payout ability amid testing times remains noteworthy. Recovery in OLED-based (Organic Light Emitting Diode) panel adoption across automotive market and rebound in smartphone domain are positives. However, chip shortage is a headwind for Universal Display. Also, increasing expenses are likely to weigh on the margins. Further, significant customer concentration from few customers like Samsung and LG along with susceptibility to forex headwinds remain persistent overhangs. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Universal Display alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $164.76 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.96.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.