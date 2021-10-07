Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $26.42 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

