Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 950 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

ILPT opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $27.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

