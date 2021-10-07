Shell Asset Management Co. Has $446,000 Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $243.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.36. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.06 and a 12-month high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

