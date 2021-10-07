Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 2,330 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NYSE CSL opened at $200.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.