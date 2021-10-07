Shell Asset Management Co. Has $435,000 Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

NYSE ATR opened at $123.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.19. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

