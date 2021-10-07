Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Update

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TER opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.84 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.56.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

