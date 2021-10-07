Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in September

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWBI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 79,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

SWBI opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $988.95 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 109.23% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

