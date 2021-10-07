Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 11,183 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $738,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18.

SNEX stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 143.3% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 334,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

