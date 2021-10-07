Julia M. Laulis Sells 329 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Julia M. Laulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,821.11 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,970.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,874.78. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

