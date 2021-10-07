Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $675,200.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $740,610.24.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.43 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average is $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

