Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Danaos from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Danaos stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $89.41.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 146.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaos by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

