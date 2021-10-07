Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. The firm had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.95%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 128,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

