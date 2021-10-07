Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DSKE. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.13.

DSKE stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Daseke in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Daseke in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daseke in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

