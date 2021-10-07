Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

NYSE ELP opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 127,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

