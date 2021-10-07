Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Orphazyme A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim lowered Orphazyme A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

