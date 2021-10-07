Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.52, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Justin J. Mcanear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $43,699.50.

Shares of TXG opened at $145.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.36. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

