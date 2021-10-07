Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PERI has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Perion Network from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $699.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14,072.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

