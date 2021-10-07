Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.24

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 10633627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teekay LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.01.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.