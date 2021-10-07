Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 57,738 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 57,738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at about $12,540,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 541,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at about $31,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 42.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,382 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 644.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of LPG opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $510.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.37. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.