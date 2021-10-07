ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 347,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $2,206,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,349,540 shares of company stock worth $9,274,850. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 403,719 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

