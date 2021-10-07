Rachel C. Glaser Sells 13,500 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $2,730,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $209.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.06 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Etsy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

