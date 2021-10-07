United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Sells $1,455,900.00 in Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE UNFI opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $52.35.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.