Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $146.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after acquiring an additional 987,591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 280,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

