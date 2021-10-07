Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 569 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,952,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after buying an additional 105,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 24.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 48,787 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCS opened at $61.11 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

