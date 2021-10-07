Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TuSimple alerts:

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.51. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. CICC Research started coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.