Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Western Digital by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

