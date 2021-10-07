Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $755,000 Investment in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter worth $1,180,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 449,784 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter worth $3,440,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 54.6% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the second quarter worth $2,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INNV. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InnovAge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $958.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

