Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 713 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 17,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,342.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter.

FLRN stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

