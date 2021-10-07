Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.10. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

