VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,860,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239,969 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2,018.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,296 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,489,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 473,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 428.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 452,739 shares in the last quarter.

HYEM opened at $22.83 on Thursday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

