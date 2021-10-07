Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134,549 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.