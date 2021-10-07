Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $38,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -123.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

