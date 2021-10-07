Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.23% of Dynatrace worth $38,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.86, a P/E/G ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $74.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

