Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 15,423 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 915,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $38,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 258.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after purchasing an additional 699,126 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 820,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,779,000 after purchasing an additional 268,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,290,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,666,000 after purchasing an additional 199,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

