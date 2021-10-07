Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Matson worth $39,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 153.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Matson by 17.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Matson by 210.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 211.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 42,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $412,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at $736,440.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock worth $3,414,613 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

