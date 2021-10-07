ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $39,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFBS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 352.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 317,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $12,898,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $4,697,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,854 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

