Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Upgraded by Consumer Edge to Overweight

Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $203.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $117.22 and a 52 week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.