Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.97 Million Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $40,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Insperity by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $252,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSP opened at $117.55 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $69.14 and a one year high of $118.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $4,844,427 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

